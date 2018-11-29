Make some extra money by selling your clothes on these 3 websites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Millions of Americans buy and sell clothing online.

If that’s you, or might be you in the future, there are several ways to make some money.

We'll focus on three of the most popular apps--PoshMark, ThredUp and TheRealReal--that make it fast and easy to get some cash. In some cases, people make thousands of dollars. For others, it’s a way to get some extra spending money from clothes you no longer wear or want. It's also a good way to clean out your closet.

"I have two daughters and a son, but just my two daughters sell their stuff. My son does not have a whole lot of extra clothes," joked Todd Fortier.

Todd’s daughter Kristin goes to Purdue. She does a good job of making some extra cash by selling her unwanted clothes on PoshMark. She often has the extra clothes still at home in Carmel where her dad lives. She tells him what to box up from her closet and ship out after she sells the items online. It’s a quick process and make helps her make extra spending money while lessening the college bill on her dad.

As the PoshMark website commercial states, “You can list anything from shoes that don't quite fit to a dress you've been photographed in one too many times.” You can also sell bags, jewelry, and a list of things that have to be in good condition to make the cut.

“Basically my daughter has her own page where she has her own items listed and she just gets offers. Some people might pay full price, some will make an offer and she decides whether to accept the offer, get paid and ship it out,” said Todd.

The companies make a percentage of the sales price. Another site that’s a big hit is TheRealReal, which is a site to get items you may not have been able to afford. They say they have the finest luxury items from the world’s top designers, including Chanel, Louis Viton, Hermes, Cartier and hundreds more. Those designer items can be 90% off retail. All the sites are very interactive and easy to use. If selling, you list the item, sell and ship. One key to shipping is to do it as soon as the item is sold, and do it well.

“As someone who buys and sells on the internet, I can tell you to make sure your item arrives to the customer as clean and as presentable as possible. If you take the time and do it right, you can secure a positive review which will then help on future sales,” said internet seller Akil McLeado.

There’s also the site ThredUp, which is very basic. They give you a ThredUp bag for mailing. You mark on the outside what’s inside the bag. Then you send it off and get money back. It’s a bit different because you won’t know what they will accept until after the company gets, sorts and assesses your items. Their website says about 40% of the items are accepted.

Let’s go back to Todd, our father of three who has two teenage daughters and a son. He told FOX59 that the money his daughter makes doesn't pay for college, but it certainly helps.

“I don't hear her asking for money as frequently as she did before she started selling her clothes and I’m very happy about that," he said. "And my younger daughter has caught on to what her older sister has done, and is now doing the same.”