Nonprofit helping domestic violence survivors reconnect with others through smartphone donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new program is helping survivors of domestic violence reconnect with the outside world through smartphones.

Nonprofit TCC Gives’ “More Than a Phone” program provides smartphones along with data, text and talk services to domestic violence survivors. The program is currently used in conjunction with eight organizations that help survivors of domestic violence in Indiana including Coburn Place, The Julian Center and Prevail of Central Indiana. It also serves organizations in St. Louis and Idaho.

“We want to help in a meaningful and impactful way, and we think helping survivors is that way,” TCC Gives executive director Julie Moorehead said.

So far “More Than a Phone” has supplied more than 500 phones to various organizations.

“It’s really access to the world, and all of the things that we need and maybe you and I take for granted,” said vice president of Coburn Place mission impact Jenni White.

According to White, many survivors have to leave most, if not all of their personal possessions behind when getting out of a violent relationship. Subsequently, being supplied with a smartphone allows survivors to connect with job resources, doctors, therapists, and anything they need to re-start their lives.

“Having that available through these phones and the program through TCC Gives has been life changing for some of our folks,” White said.

One such survivor is Calisha Sanders who has been with Coburn Place for two years following a decade-long abusive relationship.

“It kept me connected to job resources, everything. That’s how I got back on my feet. The next step is moving into my own place, me and my children and just living a happy life. Just way better than what it was,” Sanders said.

TCC Gives is currently accepting donations for its “More than a Phone” program. For more information, you can click here.