Northwest side homeowners say Christmas delivery season already causing issues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Christmas season is hitting early for mail carriers servicing Indy's northwest side.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said they are seeing an unprecedented number of packages being delivered in that area for this time of the year. Usually the rush comes in a few weeks, but they have never seen this many packages this early in the season.

“Unfortunately with all the mishaps everywhere, we get all these messages saying your package might be delayed, so we are shopping earlier because of that,” said Jackqueline Vines who lives on the northwest side.

Her neighbors' said deliveries are showing up later than the postal services’ 8 p.m. curfew for drivers. The past two days she hasn't received mail, and when she has, on occasion, it's been other people's mail. Another homeowner emailed the station and said their mail was delivered to the neighbor, but actually, it never showed up.

“Now I’ve got like three packages missing right now, so I’m not sure what’s going on with them,” Vines said.

USPS said this is the first time they are hearing of issues of misplaced mail on the northwest side. They encourage people to head to the post office on Moller Road with any complaints. USPS can send out an alert to the carriers in the area.