Oladipo to miss Lakers game due to sore knee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo will miss his sixth game with a sore right knee when the Pacers visit the Lakers tonight.

“It feels better. Day-to-day,” Oladipo said at the team’s shoot-around. “I got to be at 100 percent the way I play. As hard as I play at both ends, I got to be 100 percent in order to play at that level to help my team, so I have to make sure that I’m good.”

Oladipo’s teammates have responded in his absence. They’re looking for their third straight win on their four-game western road trip after wins in Utah and Phoenix.

“It’s been great to see them play at a high level,” said Oladipo. “They’re capable of it. The success we had last year wasn’t just me. Those guys played at a high level. It’s no surprise how they’re doing without me. Maybe for everybody else, not me.”

This will be Indiana’s first look at LeBron James in a Lakers’ uniform since he left Cleveland in free agency in the offseason. James is helping lead a turnaround in L.A. after five straight losing seasons. He’s averaging almost 28 points per game.

They’ll also face former teammate Lance Stephenson, who signed with Los Angeles after being released by Indiana this summer.

Stephenson was a fan favorite providing energy and emotional lifts during his time with the Pacers. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in parts of six seasons in Indiana.

Tip-off is 10:30 p.m. tonight at the Staples Center. The Pacers wrap-up their trip in Sacramento Saturday night.