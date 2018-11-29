× State fire marshal rules out arson in deadly Logansport house fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The house fire that killed six members of a Logansport family appears to be accidental in nature, Indiana’s state fire marshal said Thursday.

Fire Marshal Jim Greeson said the exact cause remains undetermined, however. Greeson said there was no evidence the fire was intentionally set and also ruled out any major appliance such as a circuit box, stove or water heater as the cause.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police said the entire burned-out home and debris have been examined. There is some evidence that an electrical issue may have caused the fire, but pinpointing the cause will be difficult due to the scope of the destruction.

Investigators said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

Six family members died in the early Wednesday morning fire, including a mother and her three children, her stepfather and her stepfather’s daughter. Authorities released the victims’ names earlier Thursday.

The fire was reported before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting a large response from local firefighters who had to battle the fire along with cold weather, windy conditions and a lack of access to water.