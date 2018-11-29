State police release names of 6 family members killed, 2 others injured in Logansport fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Indiana State Police have released the identities of six people killed in an early Wednesday morning fire in Logansport.

Crews arrived at the home in the 4300 Pottawatomie Point Road in rural Logansport around 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a house fire with entrapment. Two Cass County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

The deputies couldn’t get inside the home due to the intensity of the fire. Officers encountered two adults who managed to escape but six people, including four children, were still inside.

Indiana State Police identified the victims:

Brandi Vail, 25 years old

Marshall Hite, 1 month old (Brandi’s child)

Rhylie Hite, 1 year old (Brandi’s child)

Swayzee Hite, 3 years old (Brandi’s child)

Joseph Huddleston, 42 years old (Brandi’s stepfather)

Kadee Huddleston, 10 years old (Joseph Huddleston’s child)

Shelia Huddleston, 43, and Brandon Huddleston, 19, escaped from the home. Shelia is Joseph Huddleston’s wife and Brandon is his son, police said. The two survivors suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police, and were taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital. One of the deputies responding to the scene suffered smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by cold temperatures, strong winds and a lack of on-scene access to water. At one point, crews brought in water from a Logansport hydrant when their tanker trucks ran dry. Once the fire was out, first responders were tasked with searching for the victims.

State police said the Cass County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the fire. Investigators said there is no evidence at this time that the fire was intentionally set.