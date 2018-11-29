× Teenage boy dead after being shot on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenage boy was shot and killed on the north side Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the victim was found in the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive, which is in the Dogwood Glen Apartments behind the St. Vincent Women’s Hospital.

The victim was originally listed in “extremely critical” condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.