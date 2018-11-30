× 2 IMPD officers won’t face criminal charges in connection with October motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers arrested on drunk driving charges after an off-duty motorcycle crash last month will not face criminal charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement Friday in the case of officers Timothy Elliott and Dustin Keedy.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22. Police said Keedy was involved in a crash that was not his fault. However, initial tests showed both his and Elliott’s blood alcohol concentration tested above the state’s legal limit of 0.08. Both were arrested.

In making the final determination not to file criminal charges against the officers, the prosecutor’s office said an analysis of blood drawn from the officers showed a BAC of 0.068 to 0.082 for Elliott and 0.067 to 0.081 for Keedy.

The prosecutor’s office said the officers displayed no signs of impairment. In addition, due to the fact that the majority of their blood alcohol ranges fell below the state’s level of impairment of 0.08, the office “determined that criminal charges were not justified.”

The prosecutor’s office noted that both officers were off-duty at the time of the crash and that another driver was believed to be at fault.

The officers were placed on administrative leave after their arrests.