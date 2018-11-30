× 2 injured in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two people were injured Friday night in a shooting on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of E. 39th Pl. just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, and they were unable to find evidence of a shooting.

Witnesses said a white car fled the scene.

Just after 6 p.m., officers learned two people who had been shot walked into Community Hospital East after being dropped off in a white car.

It’s unclear at this time if it was the same car fleeing the scene, but police say there were four people inside and only two were dropped off.

Anyone with additional information can can Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).