Cow raised for children's lunches at Maconaquah Schools stolen, former coroner arrested

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a former Miami County deputy coroner stole a 1,095-pound cow from an educational program, and he sold it to pay a bill.

The Kokomo Tribune reports 47-year-old Todd Burns volunteers for the Maconaquah Cattle Co. program in Miami County. The educational program allows children to raise cattle that are eventually processed and served for school lunches.

Burns checks on the cattle on the weekends for the school.

A teacher told investigators Burns called him Nov. 17 to report that cows had escaped a pen while Burns was rounding them up, the Kokomo Tribune reports.

Three days later, the teacher noticed a feeder calf worth more than $800 was missing. Burns allegedly sold the calf. He was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge.