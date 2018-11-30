× Driver avoids serious injury after missing stop sign and landing in ditch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Driver error is being listed as the reason for an early Friday morning crash on the west side at West 52nd Street and High School Road.

Police say the driver of a SUV was traveling westbound on 52nd Street when it came to High School Road and blew thru the stop sign and ran up and over the guard rail before landing in heavy brush and ditch filled with water.

The male driver was briefly trapped in the vehicle. Officials said that he sustained only bumps and bruises from the incident.