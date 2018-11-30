× Former Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant faces misdemeanor charges after OWI arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was off-duty when he was arrested for allegedly drunk driving is now facing criminal charges.

Donald VanCleave was arrested after he was discovered sleeping inside his Cadillac Escalade on Oct. 11 at the BP gas station in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Court documents say Vancleve had a blood-alcohol content of .161, twice the legal limit, when he was found. Police say a blood draw confirmed that result.

On Friday, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced formal charges had been filed against VanCleave. He faces two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

VanCleave will be in court for an initial hearing on Dec. 18.