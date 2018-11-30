Help local food banks Pack the Pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many like to kick-start the holiday season by looking at light displays or by decorating their homes. This year, FOX59 is asking you to do something different and help us Pack the Pantries. Every day, one in six Hoosiers goes to be d hungry. We're teaming up with Financial Center First Credit Union, Indy Fuel, Midwest Food Bank, and Gleaners to help raise money to feed hungry neighbors. Sherman went to find out was you can donate to the cause.