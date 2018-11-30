INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many like to kick-start the holiday season by looking at light displays or by decorating their homes. This year, FOX59 is asking you to do something different and help us Pack the Pantries. Every day, one in six Hoosiers goes to be d hungry. We're teaming up with Financial Center First Credit Union, Indy Fuel, Midwest Food Bank, and Gleaners to help raise money to feed hungry neighbors. Sherman went to find out was you can donate to the cause.
Help local food banks Pack the Pantries
-
FOX59 partners with Indy Fuel for Pack the Pantries
-
Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries this holiday season!
-
Midwest Food Bank hosts inaugural Kind Harvest fundraising event to help feed hungry Hoosiers
-
Indiana food pantry reaching out to hungry students at Ivy Tech
-
Food pantry in Noblesville aims to help college students
-
-
IUPUI teams up with the Million Meal Movement to provide free meals for students
-
Grant County school looks to address food insecurity by opening food pantry
-
SNAP recipients in Madison County worried about proposed Farm Bill
-
Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience ‘food hardship’
-
California communities working to save hundreds of wayward pets in wake of massive wildfire
-
-
Mozel Sanders Foundation in need of donations to feed thousands this Thanksgiving
-
New report shows hunger rates for families increasing
-
Eighth annual “Million Meal Marathon” aims to fight Hoosier hunger