× ISP arrests 2 on drug charges thanks to Indiana’s ‘slowpoke law’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police say Indiana’s “slowpoke law” resulted in drug arrests Friday in Putnam County.

Around 2:30 p.m., an ISP trooper was on I-70 near the 40 mile marker and saw a black Subaru Forester going eastbound at 57 mph in a 70-mph zone. Indiana’s left lane law, often called the “slowpoke law,” prohibits drivers from traveling slowly and/or for long periods of time in the far left passing lane.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and noticed several things that indicated potential criminal activity.

The vehicle was searched and investigators discovered 11 pounds of suspected marijuana. ISP says the weed was worth an estimated $33,000 on the street.

An ounce of suspected marijuana powder, 12 controlled substance pills and a gram of suspected methamphetamine was found as well.

Daniel Wade, 30, of Longmont, Colorado and Veronica McClam, 25, of Beaufort, South Carolina, were arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Wade faces a felony charge of dealing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. McClam faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.