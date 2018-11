Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Can you eat 15 pounds of St. Elmo shrimp cocktail in eight minutes?

World-record eater Joey Chestnut can! He's aiming for his sixth straight win at the St. Elmo Shrimp Eating Championship.

He and championship emcee, Sam Barclay, joined us on FOX59 Morning News for a little competition of our own.