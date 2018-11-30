Multiple people killed after small plane crashes in southern Indiana, police say

MEMPHIS, Ind. – Multiple people were killed after a small plane crashed in southern Indiana Friday morning, authorities say.

Indiana State Police confirmed the small plane went down along Crone Road between Memphis and Borden around 11:30 a.m.

First responders from at least two fire departments responded to the scene along with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies.

According to WDRB, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel believes the plane took off from Sellersburg, Indiana, which is about seven miles away.

Drone footage showed scattered debris that was unrecognizable as an aircraft. Noel said there were no survivors, although it was unclear how many people were aboard the plane.