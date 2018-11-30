× Pacers’ Victor Oladipo out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers’ Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely with a sore right knee.

The All-Star guard has missed the last six games. Until today, the injury was considered day-to-day.

The team broke the news via its Twitter account, writing further updates will be provided when warranted.

“I got to be at 100 percent the way I play,” Oladipo said at the team’s shoot-around Thursday. “As hard as I play at both ends, I got to be 100 percent in order to play at that level to help my team, so I have to make sure that I’m good.”

The former Hoosiers’ All-American is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his second season with the Pacers.

The team wraps up a four-game western trip Saturday in Sacramento after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers last night.