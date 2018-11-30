Parks and Reich: Meet the right-hand man of the Colts head coach impacting the organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - He's coach Reich's right-hand man and Parks Frazier has a hand in just about everything that goes into preparing for game day.

"I handle game plan, call sheet, practice scripts, Andrew's wristband, I do make that as well,” Frazier explained. “I don't want to make a mistake so much so that I double, triple, quadruple check things. So I will stay up as long as I need to making sure it's going to be right."

Before landing in Indy, the former Murray State quarterback made coaching stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State. The 27-year-old says a former Samford colleague now with the Eagles, Spencer Phillips, connected him with Reich.

"When Coach Reich got this job, he (Phillips) recommended me for it,” Frazier said. “He called me and said, ‘coach Reich is the most amazing person you will ever meet you two will get along extremely well.’"

When asked if there is benefit to Frazier getting his first NFL job alongside a first year head coach, he explained, “Probably so. That's been one of the coolest parts for me. A lot of the conversations that we have had and we have grown a lot through them is 'what's the best way to do this?' So the collaboration is at an all-time high."

"What's the biggest thing you have learned from working with Coach Reich?,” FOX59 asked Frazier, who initially dreamed of working specifically in college football growing up in SEC-crazed Mississippi.

"I would say probably be true to yourself,” he said. “coach Reich is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. I think players can see through if somebody is not themselves, so I definitely respect that about him."

And working alongside the first year Colts head coach is something he hopes will one day put him in that same position.

"My goal is to be an NFL head coach. Obviously there's not many of them and it's hard to become one, but that would be my ultimate goal,” he said. “You gotta shoot high so maybe you can get close."