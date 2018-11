× Person shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the shooting just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Right now they have two locations blocked off: one location is in the 3800 block of Amaranth Court and the other is in the 5500 block of West 38th Street.

Dispatch tells us the person is dead.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.