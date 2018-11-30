× Police searching for Boone County man last seen on Nov. 4

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Boone County are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since for nearly a month.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a missing persons report regarding 33-year-old Matthew Venis was filed Nov. 8. The report said no one had seen or heard from him since Nov. 4, 2018.

On Wednesday, several members of the sheriff’s office searched a wooded area in southern Boone County looking for Venis after receiving a tip about his possible whereabouts. They didn’t find him despite an hours-long search that covered 25 acres.

The Lebanon Police Department and Indiana USAR Task Force 1 also assisted in the search with K9s.

Anyone with information about Venis’ whereabouts should call 765-482-1412, ext. 8.