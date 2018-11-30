× Report potholes quickly to help chance of reimbursement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warmer temperatures, rain and a refreeze could create more potholes across the city and the Department of Public Works is asking residents to report them quickly.

Eight DPW crews were out Friday, working to fill about 140 open pothole complaints. (See the Indy Pothole Viewer)

“If you report those to us, that’s how we know where they’re located,” said Charnay Pickett, public information officer for DPW. “It’s just really important, because you don’t want to miss any.”

But there’s another good reason to make the call.

As we reported earlier this year, the city only reimburses drivers for vehicle damage if the pothole that caused the damage has previously been reported and DPW has been given adequate time to fill it.

You can report a pothole by calling the Mayor’s Action Line at (317) 327-4622 or do it online by clicking here.

If you notice a pothole on the highway or interstate, please visit INDOT‘s website or call (317) 1-855-463-6848.