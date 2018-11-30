× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: November 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S TAYVEN JACKSON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Down by two late in the 4th quarter, Tayven Jackson hit a three to give Center Grove the lead. The Trojans hung on to beat Cathedral 63-60.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN'S ANDREW WILLIAMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heritage Christian point guard Andrew Williams swipes the ball for the steal then dribbles through the Greenwood Christian defense on the way to the hoop for two points in the Eagles' 71-59 win.