Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: November 30

Posted 11:25 PM, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:27PM, November 30, 2018

Nominees for the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game for November 30, 2018 (WXIN).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CENTER GROVE’S TAYVEN JACKSON

Down by two late in the 4th quarter, Tayven Jackson hit a three to give Center Grove the lead. The Trojans hung on to beat Cathedral 63-60.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN'S ANDREW WILLIAMS

Heritage Christian point guard Andrew Williams swipes the ball for the steal then dribbles through the Greenwood Christian defense on the way to the hoop for two points in the Eagles' 71-59 win.