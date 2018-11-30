Take a look at this: Woman helps rescue her dachshund from drain pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Tampa worked to rescue a dog that got stuck in a drain.

A 7-year-old dachshund named Toby got loose while he was being walked jumped in the water and got stuck in a drainage pipe.

Rescuers tried multiple tactics to retrieve Toby but ultimately it was the owner who jumped in an adjacent manhole and brought her dog to safety.

A Tennessee cop pulled a man from a crashed SUV moments before it set a school bus on fire.

There were no children on the bus, but the driver of the SUV became pinned inside.

The Tennessee highway patrol officer wasted no time, working to free the man and moments later, the fireball consumed both vehicles.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and was later listed in stable condition.

The bus driver received non-life threatening injuries, and was later released. He was issued two traffic citations for the incident.

A dramatic flood rescue was caught on camera in storm-drenched Southern California.

The operation involved highway patrol, a park ranger, and a helicopter.

Rescuers responded to reports of a man clinging to a tree in the Los Angeles river.

After struggling to make contact, the rescuer eventually grabbed a hold of the man. Both were then safely pulled into the fire department helicopter.

The man was treated for hypothermia and was listed in fair condition. It's unclear why he was in the river.