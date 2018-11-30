Traffic stop leads to large methamphetamine, heroin bust in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A traffic stop led to a significant drug bust in Hancock County.

According to authorities, the investigation started Monday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-70 eastbound for following too closely, making an unsafe lane change and failing to use a turn signal.

The driver, identified as George West, struggled with officers, injuring three of them in the process. He’s accused of striking an officer with his car and trying to take another officer’s weapon.

In his car, investigators found crystal meth, cash and fake IDs.

They arrested him on multiple counts, including dealing methamphetamine, resisting arrest causing injury, disarming a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer. His passenger, 22-year-old Ashley Livingston of Akron, Ohio, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of dealing methamphetamine. Police say they found several pounds of meth in her purse.

Further investigation led police to West’s apartment in Indianapolis. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found more than a pound of heroin and a half-pound of crystal meth along with several thousand dollars in cash, illicit narcotic cutting agents, a drug press, packaging material, an electronic money counter, electronic package sealers and baggies containing ounces of pills.

Police said West is a convicted felon from California who has lived in Indianapolis under the false name of Brandon Young. He’s been in the Hoosier State for at least a year, police said. He has an active full nationwide extraditable warrant out of California for burglary and another California state warrant for theft.

Both West and Livingston were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

The investigation involved the multi-jurisdictional PACE task force along with the Federal Homeland Security Indianapolis District Office, Indiana State Police and the Greenfield Police Department.