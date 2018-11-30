× Warm open to December, as storms approach from the south!

Patchy fog and drizzle out-the-door this morning, as temperatures run milder to start your day! Fog is thick enough in spots that a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will hold until 10:00am from Indianapolis and points north. Along with a temperature inversion, plenty of cloud cover will be around, as temperatures SLOWLY move into the upper 40’s this afternoon. Overall, a quiet a day and a decent start to the weekend, considering the above average temperatures.

Tonight, dry weather holds for the evening, while temperatures remain steady! Should be a nice night for enjoying the Christmas lights in the city and anything outdoors like IMS, NewFields, the zoo and local ice rinks.

Rain on the way for your Saturday! A large swath of rain and embedded storms should be in the area before sunrise, along the warm front. Heavy pockets of rain, thunder, and even small hail could be in the mix. By the afternoon, rain will begin to taper, while temperatures hover around 60° on breezy, southeast winds. December to open warm!!!

Drier on Sunday, slightly cooler with an evening shower to wrap up the weekend! Have a great one…