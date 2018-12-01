× Active weather to start December; a quieter finish to the weekend before snow returns

It was certainly an active weather day! After a very wet start to the morning in Central Indiana, we were able to catch some breaks from the rain. The severe weather threat remained concentrated to our west where numerous tornadoes were reported.

Other than some garden variety thunderstorms and a little bit of small hail, rain was the big story for us, here back home. Rainfall totals, so far, for today are coming in at just under an inch in Indianapolis, with higher amounts in our southern counties. That makes this the second wettest December 1st on record.

A few more spotty showers are possible tonight but rain chances will taper off overnight.

Drier conditions return tomorrow and even a little bit of sunshine. It won’t last long though. Clouds will build back in during the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 50’s. Widely scattered showers return in the late afternoon but wills stay mainly concentrated north of I-70. Plus, windy conditions will stick around through the morning into the evening tomorrow with winds gusting near 30 mph, or above, at times.

Our winter-like feel returns at the start of the week with falling temperatures and several chances for flurries and light snow showers.