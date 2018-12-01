× December starts mild with rain and storm chances

Widespread rain showers moved into central Indiana this Saturday morning. At 7 AM, Indianapolis already received more than a half inch of rainfall! One inch of rain will be possible with potentially higher totals within the thunderstorms. Heavy rain during the morning hours may drop the visibility at times. Also, watch for minor flooding on roads if you’re traveling around the area this morning.

The showers will become more scattered during the afternoon as a warm front lift north of central Indiana. Behind the boundary, southerly winds will pick up in speed and may gust up to 40 mph! It will also help temperatures soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s this evening.

Thunderstorms may fire up this afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures and windy conditions may even trigger a couple strong thunderstorms as a potent low pressure tracks over the state. The main threats include gusty winds, small hail and lightning.

There is still going to a chance for a few, widely scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances will increase late in the evening.

Light rain will turn to flurries early Monday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will quickly fall on Monday and more a more winter-like weather pattern will set up next week.