Deputy from Marion County shot, wounded in northwest Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was shot on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

It was said to have happened at an IHOP restaurant on W. 38th Street near I-465.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said in a tweet that the deputy was transported to IU/Methodist hospital.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that the officer is listed in “fair condition” and that law enforcement was grateful for prayers and support from the community.

Our Deputy is in fair condition. We are incredibly grateful for your prayers and the support from our partners at @IMPDnews. https://t.co/uDe95zTvSr — Marion Co Sheriff IN (@MCSO_IN) December 1, 2018

Police were said to have a massive presence in the area as they searched for the shooter, but there was no immediate word as to whether anyone had been taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.