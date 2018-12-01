Gremlins IMAX double feature tonight at Indiana State Museum, star will be present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum invites 80s and 90s cinephiles and all fans of film to relive the horror and comedy of Gremlins and Grelims 2: The New Batch tonight at a special presentations of the films where lead actor Zach Galligan will be present.

Grelims will screen at 6:30 p.m. with Gremlins 2 screening at 9:30 p.m. Fans will have a chance to meet Galligan and have photographs taken and autographs signed between the screenings as well as after the Gremlins 2 concludes.

Galligan’s career started in 1982 on an after school special television series. He made the jump to the silver screen in 1983.

Galligan joined FOX59's Zach Myers to talk about Gremlins, how the memories of making the movie is still burned into his brain and how the film has affected his life.