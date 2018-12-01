× Hoosiers hold off Northwestern in Big Ten opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Romeo Langford hit a floater with 0:39 to play to give Indiana a lead it would not relinquish as the Hoosiers beat Northwestern 68-66 in their Big Ten opener, Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Langford scored 20 points to lead Indiana (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) while Juwan Morgan added 17.

Ryan Taylor missed a half-court heave at the buzzer that would have given Northwestern (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) the victory. Dererk Pardon led the Wildcats in scoring with 24, and Vic Law chipped in with 16.

Indiana next travels to Penn State to face the Nittany Lions at 7:00 Tuesday evening.