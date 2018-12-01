INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three new troopers and their K-9s are ready for duty after graduating from a 12-week training course Friday. The graduation took place at the State Police Museum. Two of the troopers work from the Lowell district, and one works from the Jasper post.
ISP celebrates K-9 graduation
