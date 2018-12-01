ISP celebrates K-9 graduation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three new troopers and their K-9s are ready for duty after graduating from a 12-week training course Friday. The graduation took place at the State Police Museum. Two of the troopers work from the Lowell district, and one works from the Jasper post.