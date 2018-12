× Joey Chestnut takes home shrimp eating championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Joey Chestnut put away the competition and destroyed his own personal record today. He ate 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces of shrimp in eight minutes, which shattered his previous record of 15 pounds in 2016. The No. 3-ranked eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper, took second with 18 pounds, 6.4 ounces. Seven other eaters competed in the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.