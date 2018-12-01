Marion County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after being shot at Indy IHOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marion County sheriff's deputy was shot and injured on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Sgt. David Clemmons and Deputy Entwan Norris were attempting to stop a robbery in progress at the IHOP on W. 38th St. when Clemmons suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials say Clemmons was sent to the hospital in “fair condition” and released Saturday morning. Norris was reportedly unharmed.

Overnight, Sergeant David Clemmons and Deputy Entwan Norris were attempting to stop a robbery in progress at the IHOP located at 6901 W 38th Street. Sergeant Clemmons suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and and released from the hospital this morning. — Marion Co Sheriff IN (@MCSO_IN) December 1, 2018

“We are incredibly grateful for all of your prayers for Deputy Clemmons’ speedy recovery,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Police had a large presence in the area as they searched for the shooter after the confrontation. That suspect remains on the loose.

"As far as motivations and what happened inside, it is going to be a long process due to the number of witnesses we have inside the business, but we wanted to make sure that we would get this right because we owe that to the community and we owe that to the deputy and everybody else involved," IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that may help investigators is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.