Trump orders flags flown at half-staff for month in memory of Bush

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is directing that American flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor the memory of former President George H.W. Bush.

In a proclamation signed Saturday hours after Bush died, Trump is also designating Wednesday as a national day of mourning. Trump encourages Americans to gather in places of worship “to pay homage” to Bush’s memory.

He adds: “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

Trump hails Bush as “one of America’s greatest points of light,” a reference to one of the former leader’s signature phrases about American civic culture.

At a campaign rally in Montana on July 5, 2018, Trump had mocked the phrase, contrasting it to his own campaign slogan, “Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one.”