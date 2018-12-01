INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Veterans Court helps veterans address addiction and mental health issues. Fifteen veterans graduated from the program on Friday after recovering in a therapeutic environment.
Veterans Court hosts graduation
-
Field of more than 1,400 poppies in Peru honors WWI veterans
-
Indiana Army veteran testifies he was hired to kill Virginia woman, son
-
Former Indianapolis VA officer sentenced to one year after punching man during arrest
-
Former Grant County detective accused of stealing prescription drugs from evidence room
-
Is the world ready for ‘Judge Jerry?’ Former talk show host Jerry Springer returning to daytime TV
-
-
Vietnam veteran died with no family, so other vets showed up for funeral
-
Best list of Veterans Day freebies and discounts for 2018
-
Fort Wayne officer collapses, dies following chase
-
Suicide rate for young veterans continues to increase across the country
-
‘GoFundMe Guarantee’ means homeless veteran will get the $400K owed to him
-
-
99-year-old World War II veteran honored during coin toss at Colts game
-
Police: Good Samaritan unknowingly stopped to help man hired to kill him
-
Indiana veteran launches clothing store in Noblesville to help small business owners