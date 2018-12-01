× Vote nears on plans for turning ex-Muncie school into jail

MUNCIE, Ind. — Officials are moving ahead with plans to turn a former Muncie middle school into a jail despite some complaints about the project’s symbolism.

Delaware County commissioners could vote as soon as Monday on approving the financing for the $45 million project at the former Wilson Middle School building.

Plans call for converting the building into a courts-and-jail complex with space for about 500 inmates. The current county jail built in 1992 is approved for 220 inmates but regularly has 300 or more. The Muncie Community Schools opened the Wilson building in 1995, but closed it in 2014 because of declining enrollment.

Inspire Academy executive director Leslie Draper says officials should consider the possible impact of former Wilson students being locked up in the same building.