× 2 wanted suspects barricade themselves inside near west side home before arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are in custody after barricading themselves inside an Indianapolis home on the city’s near west side on Saturday.

Police said four people living inside the Belmont Avenue home were being evicted by the homeowner. Two of those people inside didn’t want to leave. After doing a quick search, police learned both were wanted on felony charges for narcotics.

“They also have a history of firearms involved, so the officers on scene secured the perimeter and called for the SWAT team,” said Captain Robert Troutt said. “They made multiple announcements over the PA and tried to make contact with them and no one surrendered.”

The SWAT team had to use different tactics to try to get them out, all while neighbors watched from their porches.

“We don’t appreciate having everyone outside because then we got extra things to worry about besides our own selves,” Captain Troutt said.

Eventually the SWAT team went inside to get the two suspects out. They were both taken into custody.

Captain Robert Troutt said with them off the streets, neighbors can sleep a little better.

“The neighbors had complained about these particular people being out in the backyard shooting off guns and creating a disturbance and making the neighborhoods unsafe,” Captain Troutt explained.

Police said the male suspect is wanted in Johnson County for his warrant and the woman suspect is wanted in Marion County.