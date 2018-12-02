× 7-year-old caught in gunfire exchange that resulted in 1 man killed, another seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 7-year-old was caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange that resulted in two men being shot. One of those men was killed, and the other was seriously injured.

It happened at the Williamsburg East Apartments just after 9 p.m. near 46th and Arlington.

Police say a group of men were fighting inside an apartment when someone started firing shots.

Officers found a 36-year-old man dead inside the apartment. Another man was driven to White Castle near 38th and Shadeland. Emergency crews transported him to Eskenazi from there. Police say he is in serious condition.

A 7-year-old was inside the apartment at the time, but the child escaped the apartment uninjured.

“Fortunately the child escaped uninjured. That child is with an officer and we are trying to identify a mother or a guardian, and if we are unable to do so, we will have to contact Child Protective Services,” IMPD Capt. Harold S. Turner said.

If this shooting is classified as a murder, it would be the 146th murder in Indianapolis this year.