Actor Ken Berry from 'F Troop' and 'Mama's Family' dies at 85

Actor Ken Berry has died at the age of 85.

His ex-wife, actress Jackie Joseph, announced Berry’s death on Facebook on Saturday, saying “With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago.”

Berry was known for his television roles in “F Troop,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Mayberry R.F.D.” and “Mama’s Family.”

His “F Troop” costar Larry Storch also took to Facebook to honor Berry.

“We hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain,” wrote Storch.

Berry was from Moline, Illinois and was an Army veteran, according to Variety.