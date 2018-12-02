INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the weather gets colder, IMPD "Flex Units" are walking through the city's homeless camps. The teams check on the well being of those in the camps. Mental health professionals from Eskenazi also come to evaluate the homeless population. These evaluations allow the homeless to apply for housing. IMPD checks in on the camps daily, and health professionals tag along every other week.
IMPD units help city’s homeless
