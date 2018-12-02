IN Focus: State lawmaker introduces hate crime bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Along with the state budget, one of the big topics in the legislature this year will be the issue of hate crime legislation.

The governor has called for the law, but there could be a lot of wrangling behind the scenes about what to include and what not to include. Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully for years to pass such a bill.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Adam Wren discuss a state lawmaker who has already introduced legislation.