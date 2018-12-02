× Indiana governor presents Sagamore of the Wabash award to Jason Seaman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The teacher credited with stopping a student who opened fire in a Noblesville classroom in May received one of Indiana’s highest honors on Saturday.

Governor Eric Holcomb presented Jason Seaman with the Sagamore of the Wabash award at an Indiana Society of Chicago ceremony.

The award is usually given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor.

Among these who have received Sagamores have been astronauts, presidents, ambassadors, artists, musicians, politicians, and ordinary citizens who have contributed greatly to Hoosier heritage.

Seaman and a 13-year-old girl, Ella Whistler, were injured in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School before the teacher was able to stop the shooter. Both are doing well.

The shooter was ordered by a judge to serve time in a juvenile detention center until he’s 18 years old.