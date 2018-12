× One dead, one critical after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting on the city’s northeast side has left one victim dead and another critical. The shooting occurred near 46th and Arlington around 9:15 p.m.

One of the victims was found at the White Castle near 38th and Shadeland. The other was located at the scene of the shooting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as police release more information. Anyone with information should call 317-262-TIPS.