Parents look for answers in son’s unsolved killing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Monday will mark nine months since an Indianapolis man was shot and killed downtown and still there are no answers as to who killed him. At the time on March 3, 2018, Amond Boochee’s murder was the first to happen downtown in months.

His parents say they are tired of wondering who killed their son and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“People look at us on the outside but they don’t know how we feel on the inside,” said Boochee’s father, Andre, “we really hurt.”

Nine months with no answers and too many moments tinged with pain.

“Mother’s Day it was very hard, and most definitely tomorrow is truly going to be hard, because it’s my birthday, and it’s nine months,” said Amond’s mother, Damita Talley Boochee.

After the murder, IMPD released images of a car believed to be connected to Boochee’s killing. When it comes down to it, this is a case that may not get solved unless someone who knows something talks.

“There is people who know something that needs to say something,” said Damita.

Police still aren’t sure what led up to the shooting; the driver of the truck Boochee was in when he was hit took him to a police officer near circle center mall. His parents have a message for whoever pulled the trigger.

“You know what you did, it’s time,” said Damita, “you done had your freedom for nine months, it’s time.”

His parents said they still have faith that person will do the right thing.

“Justice will be served,” said Damita, “it will be.”

If you’ve got any information you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers.