Police investigate random Sunday morning shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early far west side Sunday morning shooting is currently being investigated by IMPD .

Information released by IMPD said the man told him he was outside his apartment dwelling in the 3000 block of Webster Avenue just after 1:00 a.m., when he was approached by another male and shot.

The suspect then fled, while his friend heard the gunshots and came outside to find his buddy shot in the arm.

Police have very little information to go on as the investigation continues.