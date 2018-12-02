Police: Shelbyville man was standing in roadway after crash when he was struck and killed

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Shelbyville man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northern Bartholomew County on Friday.

Indiana State Police believe 27-year-old Evan Stewart was standing in the roadway on County Road 1000 North near Base Road after the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.

While in the roadway, police say a Chevy truck driven by a 25-year-old from Columbus struck Stewart and the Accord that were in the road.

Stewart sustained fatal injuries in the second collision and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other driver was not injured.

Toxicology tests on both Stewart and the other driver are pending at this time. Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in both crashes.

Police say a third vehicle was reportedly at the scene when the second crash happened, but those occupants left the scene before officers arrived, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Investigators would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000.