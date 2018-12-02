× Purdue offering high schoolers 1-week, 1-credit courses

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University says it will offer high school students a taste of college before they graduate with a series of one-week courses.

Purdue says its Summer College for High School Students will provide three different one-week, one-credit classes beginning in July. One prepares students for professional schools such as medicine and veterinary medicine, another is a model United Nations, and the third is about empowering women in business.

Students can apply directly to the program through Purdue’s Office of Admissions and will be admitted as non-degree students. Eligible students must possess a high school GPA of 3.3 or higher, be at least 16 years old, and complete the sophomore year of high school before courses begin.

Acceptance to the program doesn’t mean acceptance to Purdue as an undergraduate.