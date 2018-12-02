× Southport High School community mourning death of football star

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A Southport High School student passed away this weekend.

A Twitter page for the school’s basketball program says the team is mourning the loss of former player Rashawn Haskins.

“Rashawn was a warrior on the basketball floor & the gridiron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Southport community. RIP, Rashawn.”

A woman who says she knows the family says Haskins was killed in a car accident.

Haskins was recently selected as a 2018 All-State football players by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, according to coach Brandon Winters.

Congratulations to @eschott14 @TheHaskins_8 @ryan_lezon on being selected to 6A IFCA All State! Tremendous honor for 3 outstanding kids! pic.twitter.com/4lFKKTMJ7W — Brandon Winters (@coachwincards) December 1, 2018

