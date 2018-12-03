× Annual downtown New Year’s Eve celebration canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You will have to find new plans if you thought about heading downtown again for the annual Georgia Street NYE Celebration this year.

After a four-year run, Downtown Indy, Inc. will suspend Indy’s annual civic celebration. They cited “rising costs for staging such a weather-dependent event.”

“We’re disappointed that we’re unable to continue offering this free event for the community this year,” said Bob Schultz, senior vice president of events and marketing for Downtown Indy, Inc.

“In the end, with the increasing costs of appropriately staging the annual civic celebration on Georgia Street that required extensive lighting, outdoor heating, sound equipment, staging, security, emergency readiness, staffing, etc., we would not be prudent stewards of our nonprofit resources to continue. With that said, we have especially appreciated the Indiana Union Construction Industry’s support as our top presenting sponsor these past four years,” he went on to say.

The celebration was highlighted by the lowering of an authentic IndyCar at midnight.

Downtown Indy, Inc. is shifting promotions to support a new partnership with Lyft Indianapolis for New Year’s Eve. Lyft’s “Resolve to Ride Smart” effort will feature a rideshare lounge on Georgia Street.

Those interested in securing a responsible ride home or back to their hotels after midnight can wait in a warm, safe space steps away from the major New Year’s Eve events of the evening.

