Art benefiting disabled artists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- ArtMix is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, transforming the lives of people with disabilities through the creation of art.

ArtMix was created to address a community need that still exists today – access to the arts for people with disabilities. Nearly 1 in 5 people in Central Indiana have some form of disability (2010 Census), a physical or mental impairment that substantially impacts one or more major life activity such as learning, self-care, and communication. With five core programs and additional special projects, ArtMix serves more than 6,000 people annually.

Just in time for holiday giving, Urban Artisans and other ArtMix artists have created an array of items available at a variety of locations allowing gift shoppers an opportunity to support a good cause while also shopping local.

To purchase some of these homemade items made by artists with disabilities, visit: